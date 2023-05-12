Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PEP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. 384,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,766. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

