Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $137.86. 99,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,346. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.