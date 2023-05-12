Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Given New GBX 110 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 110 ($1.39) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGGGF. Barclays raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

