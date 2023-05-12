Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 5,028 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $34,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.19. 14,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $36.49.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

