Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.24. 342,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,529. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

