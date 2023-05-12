Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 539.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.71. 2,151,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

