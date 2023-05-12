Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 184,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,733. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

