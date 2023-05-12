Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $22.90 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease makes up approximately 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.82% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BNL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 127,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

