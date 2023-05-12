Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,420. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

