Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $73.12. 3,800,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,913,213. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

