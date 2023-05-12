Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 4,996 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 564,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,932. The company has a market cap of $281.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

