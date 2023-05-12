Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,211.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $46.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $84.12.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

