Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Nina Richardson Sells 2,036 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COHU opened at $34.26 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Cohu by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cohu by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cohu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

