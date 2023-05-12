CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 42.9% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $0.34 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00013445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

