Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,598,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,347 shares of company stock worth $12,059,197. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 421,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.