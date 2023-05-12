Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,653. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $923.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 620.69%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

