Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.27

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 153114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

