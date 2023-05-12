Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,675 at Royal Bank of Canada

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,625 ($20.50) to GBX 1,675 ($21.14) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,101.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

