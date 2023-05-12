comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Critical Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for comScore and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 239.93%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.7% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares comScore and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.68% -14.50% -4.17% CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% 1.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.20 -$66.56 million ($0.87) -0.93 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

comScore beats CF Acquisition Corp. VIII on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

