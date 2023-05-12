Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.28

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.28 and traded as high as $149.77. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $148.40, with a volume of 4,512,020 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,141,120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

