Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $17.30 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.