Contrasting First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Bank and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.75%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than American Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

American Bank has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A First United 28.19% 17.07% 1.32%

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First United pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bank and First United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First United $76.22 million 1.13 $25.05 million $3.55 3.65

First United has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

First United beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

(Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.