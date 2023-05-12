Contrasting Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hibbett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hibbett and Therma-Med, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hibbett presently has a consensus price target of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.73%.

This table compares Hibbett and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and Therma-Med’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.38 $128.06 million $9.60 5.34 Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Risk and Volatility

Hibbett has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hibbett beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1988 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

