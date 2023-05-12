Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $12.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,199. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

