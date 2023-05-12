Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $12.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
Copa Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,199. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
