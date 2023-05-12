Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.
Copa Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of Copa stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19.
Institutional Trading of Copa
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
