Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

