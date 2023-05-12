Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.83 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

