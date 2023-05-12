Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 167093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

The company has a market cap of C$252.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

