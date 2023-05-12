Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.09% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 90,654 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1,524.5% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

