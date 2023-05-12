Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 247,975 Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,975 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in CENAQ Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of CENQW stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.