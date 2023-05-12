Cowen AND Company LLC Grows Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) by 976.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 11.8 %

SCRMW stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

