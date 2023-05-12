Cowen AND Company LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,270 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

