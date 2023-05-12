Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $48,000 in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Up 14.6 %
Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
