Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $48,000 in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBRGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.