Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Lyft Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $8.41 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

