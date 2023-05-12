Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arrowroot Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 444,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 250,111 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,991 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRW stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

