Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 684,616 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,616 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41.

