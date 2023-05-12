Cowen AND Company LLC Reduces Position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXW)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,324 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in LiveVox were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
LiveVox Stock Performance
LiveVox stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveVox (LVOXW)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.