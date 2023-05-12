Cowen AND Company LLC Reduces Position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXW)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,324 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in LiveVox were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LiveVox Stock Performance

LiveVox stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

