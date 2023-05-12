Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 10,239 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNAD. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $6,220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 68.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 36.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

