Crake Asset Management LLP Sells 216,942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216,942 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 21.6% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. 8,661,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,906,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

