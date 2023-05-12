Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 485,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.