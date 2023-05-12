Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Down 1.7 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,357. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th.

