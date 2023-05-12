Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 10,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,035. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 139,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

