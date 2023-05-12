Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 10,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,035. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.
CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
