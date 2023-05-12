Critical Analysis: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -593.11% -74.51% -54.23% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -38.38% -36.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 106.14%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

64.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 3.46 -$96.05 million ($1.95) -0.57 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.19) -4.16

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Aligos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

