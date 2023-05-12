Critical Survey: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) vs. First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 17.07% 11.41% 1.12% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 2 0 2.40 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 66.82%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $1.18 billion 1.92 $202.20 million $2.75 7.93 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.02

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First Interstate BancSystem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices, finan

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.