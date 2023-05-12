Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up 2.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Crocs worth $79,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crocs by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 293,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.