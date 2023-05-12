Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Croda International Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

