CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 331.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 112,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

