Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

