Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,840 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 565,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,540. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

