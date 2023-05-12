Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 2.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,117,000 after purchasing an additional 130,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,449. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

