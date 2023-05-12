Crown Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,291. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.